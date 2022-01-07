ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

By Sportradar
Oskaloosa Herald
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Saturday's Games. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m. Boston...

www.oskaloosa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Rangers#Islanders#San Jose#Games Pittsburgh 6#Buffalo 2#N Y Rangers 1 Nashville#Ppd N Y Rangers#Ppd Detroit#Games Dallas
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Oskaloosa Herald

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;33;26;32;15;A little a.m. snow;WNW;15;60%;79%;1. Albuquerque, NM;55;34;56;33;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;45%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;0;-6;4;-2;Very cold;NNE;4;80%;1%;1. Asheville, NC;48;15;29;15;Very cold;NW;10;60%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;60;24;39;25;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;8;46%;3%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;38;33;36;24;Windy, blowing...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy