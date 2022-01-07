NHL Glance

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;33;26;32;15;A little a.m. snow;WNW;15;60%;79%;1. Albuquerque, NM;55;34;56;33;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;45%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;0;-6;4;-2;Very cold;NNE;4;80%;1%;1. Asheville, NC;48;15;29;15;Very cold;NW;10;60%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;60;24;39;25;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;8;46%;3%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;38;33;36;24;Windy, blowing...
