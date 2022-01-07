ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield reprised Peter Parker 'to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life'

By Megan Armstrong
 3 days ago
Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ('14), following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire's run as the iconic superhero on the big screen from 2002-07. Image Press Agency

Andrew Garfield can finally be honest about reprising his role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and all his past sins of deceitfully denying his involvement can be forgiven.

"I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker," Garfield told Variety. "I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual —trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough."

In No Way Home, director Watts' third installment in his Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, Garfield as well as Tobey Maguire join Holland—as the movie opens up the multiverse and allowed for past characters to resurface after Holland's Spider-Man was unmasked in 2019's Far from Home.

One scene in particular enticed Garfield, as told to Variety:

"We were shooting for two weeks, Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, 'Hi! Bye!' My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen [Stacy, Garfield’s love interest in The Amazing Spider-Man played by Emma Stone]. You know, the spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so heartfelt and pure and loving, and Emma brought that similar unique spirit to Gwen."

Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ('14), following in the footsteps of Maguire's run as the iconic superhero on the big screen from 2002-07.

With Variety, Garfield also shared that the line in No Way Home where his Peter tells Holland's and Maguire's Peters he loves them was "improvised." "That was just me loving them," he explained.

Read the full interview here.

