Police: 2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two Haitian journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince, police said Friday, as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation. One of the journalist's employers and some media reports said the men had...

hngn.com

Haiti’s Ti Makak Gang Shoots, Burns 2 Journalists Alive in Port-au-Prince; Third Journalist Escapes Savage Attack

Two journalists en route to interview the leader of a rival gang in Haiti were killed by members of the Ti Makak group on Thursday. According to reports, one of the journalists was savagely shot by the members of the Ti Makak gang before he was burned alive. His identity, as well as the identity of the other journalist, were confirmed by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeantoday.com

One Killed in Attempted Assassination of Haitian Prime Minister

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – A wide scale investigation has been launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday morning. According to police reports, at least one person was killed and several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his entourage left a church service that was held to commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Haiti newsman tells of escape from deadly attack by 'all-powerful' gang

"The bullets were flying thick and fast," said Wilmann Vil, the sole survivor of a recent gang attack that killed two fellow Haitian journalists just outside Port-au-Prince. Vil himself has gone into hiding, fearful that the criminal gang, one of several terrorizing Haiti's capital city, might find him. In that fateful encounter Thursday, Vil and two colleagues -- Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley -- were walking through a dried-up river bed in the foothills overlooking Port-au-Prince while working on a story. As they walked, members of a gang seeking to dominate the area and control a strategic passage to the country's south, suddenly opened fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

Authorities in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press on Monday that they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. government.An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Rodolphe Jaar was being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities.The official said Jaar was arrested Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney or would be extradited to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti

Two journalists were killed in Haiti on Thursday (Jan. 6) by suspected gang members while reporting on the gang problems in the Caribbean nation, the Miami Herald reports. John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, themselves Haitian, were shot in the Laboule 12 neighborhood in the hills above the capital Port-au-Prince, an area that is controlled by violent gangs.
MIAMI, FL
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kdal610.com

Mexico asylum applications nearly double in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021, the head of the country’s commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to the previous year, the 131,448 applications mark an increase...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

UNESCO condemns killing of journalist in Myanmar

Authorities in Myanmar are being urged to conduct a full investigation into the killing of a journalist last month, reportedly during an army attack in the southeast, the UN’s educational and cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Wednesday. Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General, denounced the killing of Sai Win Aung,...
ASIA
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS

