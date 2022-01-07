Pitt signs volleyball coach Dan Fisher to contract extension through 2027

After leading Pitt to its first NCAA Final Four appearance in volleyball, coach Dan Fisher was rewarded with a contract extension that will run through the 2027 season. Athletic director Heather Lyke made the announcement Friday afternoon.

It is Fisher’s second extension in two years. After the 2019 season, he signed a contract designed to keep him at Pitt through 2026. The latest deal adds one more year onto that.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment to Dan Fisher and the Pitt volleyball program,” Lyke said in a statement. “Coach Fisher and his staff have set new standards of success for our department and built a strong foundation and brand of volleyball that is now known across the country.

“With three ACC championships, two Elite Eight runs and our first women’s volleyball Final Four appearance, the sustained success of this program can be directly attributed to coach Fisher’s leadership abilities, he and his staff’s coaching expertise and most importantly, the work ethic and teamwork of all the student-athletes and staff within the program.”

Along with the Final Four berth (the first for a Pitt women’s team), Fisher has led Pitt to three consecutive ACC titles (2017, 2018, 2019) and consecutive NCAA Elite Eights (2020, 2021). His overall record in nine seasons is 227-58 (.796), including 134-36 (.788) in the ACC. The Panthers have recorded at least 19 victories in each season and at least 30 in three of the past four.

“To say I’m honored and humbled by the support of Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and Heather Lyke would be an understatement,” Fisher said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to continue making the city of Pittsburgh our home. We’re going to keep working hard in pursuit of our goal of winning a championship.”