Calendar for Jan. 7, 2022

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com. The SPINNING SPOOLS QUILT GUILD will have their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the 6th of January at the Senior Center at 401 N Bell, just north of 10th and Bell. The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will begin our Round Robin project that will last for four months. All persons who might be interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts are welcomed. Inquiries may be had by telephoning president Marilyn Johnson at 405.517.7129.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO