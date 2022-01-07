ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calendar for Jan. 7, 2022

Moultrie Observer
 3 days ago

Auditions for “Matilda” will be held at the Arts Center 6-8 p.m....

Lebanon County church calendar (Jan. 2-Jan. 8)

LebTown’s church calendar is a weekly publication, featuring local church gatherings and community events. If you would like to submit information on your church’s upcoming event, visit our submission page. Jan. 2. Calvary Church: A worship service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. More info. Christ...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Calendar of Events from Jan. 4

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com. The SPINNING SPOOLS QUILT GUILD will have their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the 6th of January at the Senior Center at 401 N Bell, just north of 10th and Bell. The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will begin our Round Robin project that will last for four months. All persons who might be interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts are welcomed. Inquiries may be had by telephoning president Marilyn Johnson at 405.517.7129.
SHAWNEE, OK
Calendar of Events: Dec. 30-Jan. 4

Nailed-It At 1 p.m. at Bradley Public Library — 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley — children ages 8 to 11 are invited to join a “Nailed-It” competition based on the show of the same name. » bradleylibrary.org. New Year’s Craft. At 1:30 p.m. at...
KANKAKEE, IL
CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 1

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance. Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season, through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public. Classical Connections Concert. Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

