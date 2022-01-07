ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA’s Music Video For ‘I Hate U’ Features LaKeith Stanfield Going Through It

By Mankaprr Conteh
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wondered how SZA was going to bring her latest hit, “I Hate U,” to life, she’s now dropped a video for the one-time SoundCloud loosie on YouTube. Dubbed a “visualizer,” the new video finds leading-man LaKeith Stanfield engaged in a heated argument over the phone on a scenic...

www.nhregister.com

rapradar.com

Video: SZA “I Hate U”

SZA sings the highs and lows of a relationship in the sombering video to her recent single. Directed by Jack Begert, the video stars actor LaKeith Stanfield on a stormy beach where argues with SZA who is on the other end of the phone. In the final scene, he chucks the device in the water following the final text. To be continued.
MUSIC
The FADER

SZA shares “I Hate U” visualizer

Despite SZA's own modest expectations for "I Hate U," the song went from SoundCloud loosie to TikTok sensation to one of the most critically and commercially successful songs of the artist's career. Wholly unpretentious while tapping into SZA's particular strengths as both an R&B singer and a rapper, "I Hate U" has deserved its organic ascent to popular success.
MUSIC
The FADER

thesource.com

[WATCH] LaKeith Stanfield Stars in SZA’s “I Hate U” Visualizer

SZA has been on quite a run with her single releases. With “I Hate U” continuing to run up the numbers, SZA has tapped LaKeith Stanfield to star in the single’s visualizer. In the video, Stanfield is in a heated conversation on the phone leading to him...
MUSIC
readjunk.com

EW.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video #I Hate U #Soundcloud
houstonianonline.com

Tennessee Tribune

soultracks.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Billboard

HollywoodLife

Variety

TMZ.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Page Six

