EXCLUSIVE-Oil services firm Schlumberger adjusting operations planning as COVID-19 cases soar among U.S. workers

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, is adjusting operations planning amid soaring COVID-19 infections among its U.S. workforce, the company said on Friday.

The increase comes as the United States is grappling with rapid transmission of the Omicron variant. There were nearly 1 million new cases reported in a single day this week, forcing some companies to cut work hours and schools to delay the start of in-person classes. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)