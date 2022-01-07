ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The January 6 Attempted Coup Was a Dark Day in American History | Opinion

By David Adler
 3 days ago
There's a long-running gambit undertaken here by the former president and his supporters to delegitimize the 2020...

January 6, 2021, didn’t happen just to America. It also happened to the rest of the world. To watch the crisis unfold from overseas, as I did from my flat in London, was to reckon with the reality that perhaps the United States wasn’t as “back [and] ready to lead the world” as Joe Biden had claimed after his victory.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden closed his speech commemorating and deploring the events of Jan. 6, 2021, by asking God to "bless those who stand watch over democracy." To "stand watch" is to stand guard, but as a metaphor, it runs deeper. To stand watch on a ship is to keep out a weather eye -- to keep an eye on the sea and sky for potential danger. In this larger sense, Biden's address called on Americans to see the plain truth, to bear witness to the violence of Jan. 6 and survey the coming threats.
As the nation marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is continuing its efforts to preserve historical artifacts from that day. “Seeing those objects—the homemade, the handmade, whatever...
Twelve-score and six years ago our forefathers took a solemn oath and pledged their very lives to protect this new nation from threats against the government, both foreign and domestic. America is approaching the first anniversary of the insurrection against the United States government. A date when a mob of...
In two days, folks will be celebrating the failed attempt to overthrow our form of government in favor of I don’t know what. Some commentators on cable news channels will applaud those who took part in scaling the walls and breaking into our nation’s capitol. They’ll say the 2020 election was stolen and this was a valiant effort to reinstate the rightful heir to the White House. Those who oppose this idea will claim the breach was a failed coup attempt to overthrow democracy in favor of autocracy.
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) I woke up this morning with a mind and it was... UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Stayed on freedom. UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Hallelujah. INSKEEP: Hundreds gathered to chant and sing and advocate for new federal voting rules. A few miles away from the Capitol, people were also singing. (SOUNDBITE...
The coup attempt turned into a road map for the national GOP. Whether democracy survives is up to us. The defeat of Donald Trump in 2020 was supposed to put an end to America’s delusional national politics. The quashing of the January 6 insurrection — and the brief, near-unanimous...
Marc Cox talks to Jim Carafano about important events in American History and how the Biden Administration is effecting the events. When talking about Kamila Harris talking on her version of events, Marc asks Jim if he thinks that she missed one.
On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump delivered a pugnacious speech at the "Save America Rally" that became central to his second impeachment, based on accusations that he had incited a crowd to storm the U.S. Capitol with calls to "fight like hell." But watching the speech itself, Trump could...
Peter Navarro has long been a peculiar member of Donald Trump's team. Even the circumstances in which the conspiratorial economist joined the Republican's operation was odd. In 2016, then-candidate Trump directed Jared Kushner to help bolster his views on China. The son-in-law went to Amazon.com, was impressed by the title of a book Navarro wrote, and cold-called him. Navarro joined Team Trump as an economic adviser soon after.
So solemn and not the least bit awkward. As Allahpundit points out over at Hotair.com, "[N]othing says “searing national tragedy” or “grave crisis of democracy” like a show-tunes interlude." He said:. ​”This is their Christmas. They are going to take this and milk this for anything...
Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
