‘Organized Crime’: How Do You Feel About Stabler vs. Wheatley 2.0? (POLL)

There’s a high demand for COVID-19 tests in South Florida, but not every site offers both PCR and rapid antigen testing. This can be a deal-breaker for some people, who are looking for a site that offers a specific test, though both can detect COVID-19, including the omicron variant.
There’s a high demand for COVID-19 tests in South Florida, but not every site offers both PCR and rapid antigen testing. This can be a deal-breaker for some people, who are looking for a site that offers a specific test, though both can detect COVID-19, including the omicron variant.
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.
Comments / 0