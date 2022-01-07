ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state’s marijuana tax has raised more than $3B

By Brett Davis
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – Washington state's tax coffers are much higher because of legal marijuana. That’s according to a recent report by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for legal reforms on cannabis. The report looks at tax revenue generated from state-legal, adult-use cannabis since 2014 when...

