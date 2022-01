Post Malone co-manager Dre London took a dig at the artist’s label, Republic Records, and parent company Universal Music Group (UMG) for holding up an already-completed album. Responding to fans’ persistent messages via social media inquiring as to when Post Malone’s fourth studio album will drop, London posted on Instagram: “Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t🤷🏽‍♂️ Posty fans.” The forthcoming release would mark the follow-up to 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which yielded the hit songs “Circles,” “Wow” and “Goodbyes” on its way to selling more than 3 million units in the U.S., per the Recording Industry Association of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO