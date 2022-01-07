ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ground beef sold at Walmart, other stores recalled for possible E. coli contamination

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rkWD_0dfnlKr500
Recall notice USA TODAY

More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef, including packages sold at seven Walmart stores in Ventura County, are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Clackamas, Oregon, is recalling products produced on Dec. 20 because they may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website Thursday.

The products were sold at select Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo Foods stores under store brand labels.

According to the recall notice, the products were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Check out: Walmart expanding service that delivers groceries to kitchen or garage

However, the affected products appear to be sold in more than the seven states identified by the recall notice.

Walmart posted a 13-page list of the store locations that sold the recalled meat on its website Friday, which includes stores in the seven states as well as locations in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Montana.

The Walmart stores in Ventura County are in Camarillo, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Kroger said on its website that the recall affects one and three-pound packages of ground beef 93% sold at Fred Meyer stores.

Albertsons and WinCo Foods did not have additional information on the recall posted on their websites as of 12:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Recalls: Curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps three to four days after exposure – and potentially kidney failure in children under 5 years old and in older adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The USDA classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall, which it defines as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Ground beef recall 2022

Consumers who have purchased the affected "products are urged not to consume them," the recall notice said, adding the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, call Interstate Meat Dist., Inc. at 503-656-6168.

Walmart ground beef recall

The following products sold at Walmart were included in the recall notice:

  • 1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 90% lean, 10% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 3-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Find the list of Walmart stores that sold the ground beef here .

Kroger ground beef recall

The products were sold at Fred Meyer stores. Kroger says to return them to the store for a full refund :

  • 1-pound Kroger Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 11110-97977; Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 3-pound Kroger Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 11110-97975; Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Albertsons ground beef recall

The following products were included in the recall notice:

  • 1-pound Albertsons Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 3-pound Albertsons Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

WinCo Foods ground beef recall

The following products were included in the recall notice:

  • 1-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef sirloin, 90% lean, 10% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 1-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022
  • 3-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ground beef sold at Walmart, other stores recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Comments / 31

Amanda Lierly
3d ago

I've always curious why they haven't started testing the meat for covid. I've said that from the beginning. now we're reading about deer can have covid, who in the hell is going to get close to a deer to breathe on them while hunting and they missed the shots of getting the deer and then the deer passes covet to the deers. how come our cattle doesn't have a shot record that follows them because they get a cover vaccine SARS vaccine.

Reply(2)
2
Chris Rigos
3d ago

this is how there gonna try and ban meat way to many recalls in the past few months. all pre pland

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
Nevada State
Local
California Business
State
Colorado State
City
Oxnard, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Alaska State
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Ventura County, CA
Health
Ventura County, CA
Industry
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

346K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy