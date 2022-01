TOWN OF WEBB — A home in Herkimer County was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Otter Lake Fire Department. Authorities said the alarm was raised at 12:30 a.m. for a residence engulfed in flames at 399 South Shore Road in the Town of Webb. Volunteers from four local departments responded to the scene and battled the blaze throughout the early morning.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO