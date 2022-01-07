58-year-old woman killed in West Baltimore fire Friday afternoon

Investigators say a 58-year-old woman died following a row home fire in the 900 block of Appleton Street Friday.

Baltimore Fire investigators say another person managed to make it out safely.

"The person refused medical treatment on scene," said Chief Roman Clark. "It's possible she may have called 911."

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

"The fire was on the second floor in the rear bedroom,” said Clark. "We do have investigators on the scene and will be looking into determining exactly what the cause of the fire is."

Fire investigators have not yet released the name of the victim or if she died from smoke inhalation.

"The exact cause of death will be up to the medical examiner," said Clark.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the American Red Cross was on the scene assisting at least one person.

Fire investigators say there was no damage to the surrounding row homes.