Health Services

Hospitals Are Rationing COVID Pills, Infusions as Cases Rise

 4 days ago
FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It is the ultimate irony: More...

Westerly Sun

Westerly Hospital tightens visitor regulations amid rise in COVID cases

WESTERLY — Due to concern regarding increasing community spread of COVID-19, Yale New Haven Health, the owner of Westerly Hospital, has announced extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities. The policy change went into effect on Thursday. The new policy, which the hospital...
WESTERLY, RI
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems ration COVID-19 treatments as cases surge

Supply shortages and surging COVID-19 cases have prompted health systems across the country to ration treatments, The New York Times reported Jan. 6. Despite the variety of treatments now available, including pills and infusions, the supply of those that are effective against omicron is extremely limited, the Times reported. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

Why are so many who are fully vaccinated getting COVID lately?

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
LOS ANGELES, CA
