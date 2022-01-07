ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Township, PA

Live deer found in car during traffic stop in Pennsylvania

By James Wesser, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTC4a_0dfnk9To00

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Police officers were surprised when they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Newberry Township Police officers stopped the vehicle at around midnight. Officers suspected the driver of being under the influence, then noticed a live animal in the back of the car.

What Sidney Poitier was thinking right before he won the Oscar for Best Actor

The driver and passenger told officers they had hit the deer, and had put it in the hatchback area of the car. A short time later, they realized the deer was still alive, but continued to drive.

Police had the passenger, a 21-year-old man, release the deer from the car. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested as part of the DUI investigation.

Authorities say the Pennsylvania Game Commission is also assisting with this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Teen allegedly puts rat poison in man’s drink

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old after he allegedly put soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice. The teen, a Fort Walton Beach resident, admitted to the crime because he heard the man say he was planning to put the teen in a type of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire and Rescue respond to house fire on Laurel Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire on Monday night around 7 p.m. on Laurel Street. When first responders arrived they found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story-home. There were no residents in the house and no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Newberry Township, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Newberry Township, PA
Pets & Animals
City
Newberry Township, PA
WKRG News 5

2 shot in neighbor dispute, Crestview Police investigating

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police said a dispute between neighbors resulted in two people getting shot on West Griffith Sunday evening. At least two suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release. Police arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m., after getting a call about people arguing in the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman dead after car crash, not wearing seatbelt

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman died in a single vehicle in Washington County. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Teyonna M. Williams, 21, of Leroy, Ala., was seriously injured after her car left the road and struck a tree Prestwick Road near Gaines Creek on Saturday, January 8th. Williams was taken to Jackson […]
LEROY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
WKRG News 5

MPD reports rash of vehicle break-ins in Midtown neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are warning neighbors about vehicle break-ins in a Midtown neighborhood. A post on Nextdoor from Lt. Lorenzo Mathews says in part “please remember to lock your doors and secure all valuables from the sight of potential violators.” The post says the recent crimes happened in the Elizabeth Place community […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

No bonds issued for suspects in missing Fairhope woman’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a missing Fairhope woman will remain behind bars. A judge issued no bond for Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller because they were both already out on bond for other alleged crimes when they were arrested over the weekend. Colburn was charged with […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Whtm#Crimewatch
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Indian Ridge Estates Drive Saturday night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is from an email from a Mobile Police spokesperson: On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 2300 block of Indian Ridge Estates Drive in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a known male subject shot the male victim. The victim […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado moves through Conecuh County

OWASSA, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunday evening WKRG News 5 viewers spotted a tornado on the ground near I-65 and Owassa Road in Conecuh County. A tornado warning was in effect for the county at the time. Surveillance video sent to us by April Hamrac shows the tornado on the ground near the Gulf gas station […]
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy