Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Going Straight to Disney Plus

Another weekend, and another dominant performance by Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters. In its fourth weekend of release, the film grossed another $33 million in U.S. multiplexes. Not only was that good enough for the top of the box office chart a month into its release, not only did it beat the one new release in theaters (the action thriller The 355) by almost $30 million, it also brought its domestic box office total to $668.7 million. That’s the sixth highest total in film history — and puts it ahead of perennial box-office champ Titanic and its $659 million domestic gross.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO