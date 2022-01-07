ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki's Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19.

Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement.

“To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said.

Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck.

Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.

Guest
2d ago

Can’t even trust any of the information these writers write. What were her underlying conditions? Did she die “with Covid” or die “from Covid”? 🤔 So many fraudulent games being played in hospitals nowadays, they want the incentives of a Covid death, and they’ll doctor the data anyway it fits to make more profit. Was she a lab rat? Was she a natural survivor? The word “unvaccinated” has no meaning anymore as the ppl who die injected are called “unvaccinated”. It has no meaning when they’ve convoluted the data with dead lab rats.

design engineer
2d ago

Scare more people! Media , Pharma , Fauci and Presstitute has destroyed USA ! They want USA to Fail ! Time for American to stand up to this lies lies and more lies ..It’s like in India we had 123 death from Covid last month but over 67.633 died in road accidents and over 435,900 died in heart attack!! In same month !!Ya… let’s close all roads and restaurants!!Fauci made so many contradictory statements not even believe one word from his mouth. And I am design engineer, I design hospitals!! :-)

Jacky B
3d ago

OMG my heart is heavy for this family. .. so many ppl fully vaccinated still get COVID.. this is horrible

