Parent asks CMS to relocate basketball games over COVID concerns

CHARLOTTE — The surge in COVID-19 cases has some Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned ahead of a big high school basketball game Friday night.

A parent said they sent a letter to the district asking for a venue change.

[ ALSO READ: Can NC schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19? ]

The year-long rivalry between North Mecklenburg and Julius L. Chambers High Schools will come to a head when they tip off for the boys and girls basketball games tonight.

Gary Henderson’s 11th grade daughter plays for the Chambers Cougars.

“The result is that we’re going to have a rivalry jam-packed gym in the midst of a pandemic,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he is concerned the sold-out gym at North Mecklenburg will be too crowded to socially distance, since it can fit 500 people.

Henderson said he wrote a letter to the CMS athletic director, the superintendent and the education board asking the district to reconsider.

He said “a larger venue is needed for COVID-19 safety measures” amid rising case numbers.

“Because of the way the gym is made. The bleachers. You are on top of each other and that’s a real concern,” Henderson said.

[ ALSO READ: Masks required in Mooresville schools as COVID-19 case rate rises ]

During an update Thursday, the state board of education said 14% of all COVID-19 exposures in North Carolina Public Schools are happening at athletic events.

“We have continued to see this throughout that athletics tend to be a higher risk activity,” State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson said.

Masks will be required due to the Mecklenburg County’s indoor mask mandate.

When asked if CMS would consider relocating the game, a spokesperson told Channel 9, “It is an inaccurate assertion that moving to a larger venue would improve spacing between spectators in a meaningful way.”

[ ALSO READ: Cabarrus County School Board to vote on mask requirement as COVID-19 cases surge ]

Henderson said he and his wife may opt out of attending the game because safety should come first.

“The only safety protocol that’s going to be appropriate is to move to a larger venue. I pray this does not end up being a super spreader event,” Henderson said.

Henderson said he hopes CMS will consider other safety changes for the future.

For now, the games are slated to continue at North Mecklenburg High School.

Because the game is a sold-out crowd of 500 people, extra security will be made available to make sure everyone is safe.

(WATCH BELOW: Can NC schools move to remote learning due to COVID-19?)

©2022 Cox Media Group