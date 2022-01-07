ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Sunday

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLD, DRY DAY: Temperatures are between 35 and 45 degrees across most of Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be fair and cold, with a low well down in the 20s again. Look for a nice warm-up Saturday; after the subfreezing low, temperatures rise into...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Coldest air so far this season arrives in Alabama tonight

RADAR CHECK: Showers continue ahead of a sharp cold front across east and south Alabama this afternoon. North of the front, temperatures are now below freezing across northwest Alabama and the Tennessee Valley, but south of the boundary some spots have hit the low 70s. The front will continue southward this evening, and the coldest air so far this season will settle into the state. By daybreak we project lows between 18 and 24 degrees, with a wind chill index as low as 10 degrees. The sky will gradually clear overnight.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Winter Weather Advisory for far north Alabama; rain elsewhere

James Spann forecasts rain for Alabama, possible ice for the north from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain is moving into west Alabama early this morning; temperatures are above freezing statewide and there is no wintry precipitation anywhere in the state just before daybreak. Thick fog has formed over the eastern and central counties, where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
South Dakota State
Alabama NewsCenter

Why you should visit Wedowee, Alabama

In Alabama, there is no shortage of quaint small towns that are home to unique shops, scenic nature and tons of charm – and anyone who has been to Wedowee knows it’s one of ’em. Located next to beautiful Lake Wedowee, it’s a town that offers its...
WEDOWEE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Images from first Alabama snowfall of 2022

What many expected to be primarily a rain event shifted to mostly snowfall in many spots across Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning. The dusting was substantial in northernmost counties and James Spann said flakes fell as far south as Demopolis, Grove Hill and Troy. Children, pets and adults took...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Mary Gover of Huntsville

“For years and years, I thought that peace was the absence of chaos. What I’ve kind of learned in the last year – that was a white-hot mess of chaos – is that it is not. It’s not the absence of chaos. It is walking into the storm knowing that’s what you’re walking into, but that you are going to come through it, so you walk into it anyway because you don’t have a choice and it will be OK. That’s what I’ve decided, at this point in my life, peace is.” – Mary Gover of Huntsville, with her dog Pebble.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Mother Nature will have her own fireworks in Alabama later today

WIND ADVISORIES: We have a couple of Wind Advisories in effect across north and central Alabama today. National Weather Service Huntsville has issued one for all north Alabama counties from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. National Weather Service Birmingham has issued the advisory for most central Alabama counties from 10 a.m. until midnight except for Chambers, Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock, Pike and Barbour counties. Wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected outside any thunderstorm activity today.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: A few storms for Alabama today; severe storms this weekend

FOGGY: We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of central Alabama, expiring at 9 a.m. TODAY: After the fog dissipates, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible through the morning; then showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible this afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected today, but a strong storm with gusty winds may be possible as a warm front moves northward through the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Erneshya Ray of Homewood

“I came here to visit one summer, and I met a guy. We hung out for two days. I told him, ‘Well, I’m flying back home.’ He said, ‘Ok. I want to talk.’ We were long distance for a year and a half and then he flew to California on his 30th birthday, married me and flew back to Birmingham. We started looking to see who was going to relocate. I showed him a two-bedroom apartment in California for $2,500 and he asked me if that was the mortgage for the building. I said, ‘That’s the rent for the unit.’ He flew to California, packed me and my son up and drove us here in a U-Haul. We have been here since. It’s pretty cool. My grandmother prophesied that my husband was in the South. When I met my husband, I had stopped thinking about it. Then it all came back. This is him. He’s the one. He came to visit once and my grandmother said the next time he comes, he’s going to come with a ring. We bet $100 and he did it. I made him pay her because she was right. She loves her Southern grandson. She just says she knew it.” Erneshya Ray of Homewood.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Cold
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Severe threats for Alabama through Saturday night

TODAY: Strong to severe storms will be possible today, as we’ll have a shortwave slowly move through the state starting this afternoon. The threats continue through the night and will not end until the mid to late afternoon Thursday. With dewpoints well up into the 60s and even reaching 70 degrees or more later this evening, mixed with a good bit of instability and shear up in the 50- to 60-knot range, the ingredients will be there for severe storm formation. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Weather update: Risk grows for northern Alabama; Tornado Watch issued until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties. Primary threats include:. • A few tornadoes likely, with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. •...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Showers possible for Alabama today; severe storms possible Wednesday, Thursday

TODAY: Ridging is still in control of our weather today, but we are now in a southwesterly flow and moisture levels will be increasing throughout the day. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, with the best chances over northwestern Alabama. A few locations in the south may have some thunder with these passing showers. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Rain chances will become more likely tonight and some thunder may be mixed in, but no severe weather is expected.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Mild Christmas for Alabama, with highs in the 70s

CHRISTMAS DAY: For those wishing for a white Christmas, I have bad news for you. Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures, with afternoon highs close to breaking records for the day. We’ll also have to watch those outdoor decorations as it will be breezy, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph out of the southwest. Highs will top out in the lower 70s in the north to the upper 70s in the south.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Why this Alabama Power unsung hero is so well known

Some would say Local Operation Lineman (LOL) Matthew Allen is a one-man band. He may not be performing on a concert tour but he’s a rock star to his neighbors and customers. “It doesn’t matter where we are, in a restaurant or on the side of the road working a job, there is always someone saying hello or honking their horn at Matthew,” said Eastern Division Field Service Supervisor Tim Barnett. “Everyone seems to know him in Randolph County.”
POLITICS
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy