Huerta's Tamales holds fundraiser for Humble shooting victim's family

By Greg Chandler
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOiKi_0dfnj2GW00

The local community is coming together to help the family of Corpus Christi native Calogero Duenes, who was killed at a Humble Chuck E. Cheese on New Year's Eve.

Huerta's Tamales is holding a fundraiser Saturday to help pay Duenes' funeral expenses. It will be from 2-7 p.m. at the Huerta's Food Truck at the corner of Gollihar and Kostoryz.

Both Duenes and his wife worked at the old brick-and-mortar Huerta's location on Staples Street. as teenagers.

Restaurant surveillance video from the Humble Chuck E. Cheese on Dec. 31 shows a car almost hitting Calogero, followed by he and the driver exchanging words.

Then, someone in the car started shooting.

Duenes was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety
