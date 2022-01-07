Newport News company awarded $51.6M contract for COVID-19 tests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News company has been awarded millions for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits in support of Biden's plan to provide 500 million free at-home tests.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation.

Officials say the procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation. This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.

