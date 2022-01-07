DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #11
BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna’s relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an...aiptcomics.com
BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna’s relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an...aiptcomics.com
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0