DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #11

By AIPT
 3 days ago
BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna’s relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an...

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #7

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?
COMICS
DC Preview: One-Star Squadron #2

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It’s not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he’s got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he’s a super-zero and he’s willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con’s newest special guest!
COMICS
Comic Book Preview – Batman #119

This Tuesday sees the release of Batman #119, and you can get yourself a sneak peek at the issue below courtesy of the official preview from DC Comics…. For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.’s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.’s new benefactor?
COMICS
DC Preview: World of Krypton #2

The trial of the millennium! As Jor-El and his brother investigate the mysterious mass-extinction events ravaging Krypton’s natural world, a much more public event holds the planet’s attention—a member of the House of El stands trial for aiding violent revolutionaries. As all of Krypton watches, a betrayal is revealed that threatens to shatter the long-standing friendship between Jor-El and General Zod.
COMICS
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #3

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?. Dark Knights of Steel...
COMICS
DC Preview: DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #4

Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp’s trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar’s time in seminary couldn’t possibly prepare him for what’s in store!
COMICS
DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT! Year two of Marvel’s Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse’s new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard’s greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe—catch the next big wave here!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #39

A day of reckoning is coming for both the Marvel Universe and the Fantastic Four. But first Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman must survive a very personal family crisis. Guest-starring She-Hulk, the TVA, the Watcher and Nick Fury. LEGACY #684. Written by: Dan Slott. Art by: Francesco Manna. Cover...
COMICS
DC Preview: Pennyworth #6

The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman’s most dangerous foes!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City’s Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL’S REIGN! Elektra is the world’s deadliest assassin—and she’s taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE’S GREATEST HUNTER?!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #85

DOCTOR OCTOPUS VS. SPIDER-MAN AT BEYOND HQ! It’s going to take everything Ben Reilly and the company that backs him has to stop Otto Octavius. But, in the Merry Marvel fashion and as with all respectable Spider-Stories, even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG.
COMICS
