Dallas County, TX

Dallas County adds 4 new COVID testing sites

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting the week of January 10 the Dallas County Health Department is opening four new COVID-19 testing sites across the county. The Health...

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

