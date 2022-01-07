Dallas County adds 4 new COVID testing sites

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Independent School District is set to host their annual STEM Expo on January 22, which they claim to be the largest STEM Expo in the state. Over 90 virtual STEM exhibits and championships in coding, mathematics, science, robotics, technology and bridge-building will be available for attendees to experience. This year’s expo will, according to the ISD, “Bring our community together to explore, design, build and create a brighter future.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO