On this week’s episode, the Orleans Parish School Board is wrapping up its annual charter renewal process. Two schools found out last month that their operating agreements would not be renewed for next year. Another, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School in the Lower 9th Ward, had to wait until this week to find out it will be renewed on a three-year “contingency basis.” And education reporter Marta Jewson has the latest school COVID data for New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO