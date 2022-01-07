ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegetable Garden From Seed

By Nspire Magazine
nspiremagazine.com
 3 days ago

Onions? For crying out loud! Onions, Allium cepa, seem so commonplace. But perhaps we've become desensitized to their presence and forgotten how fabulous and flavorful they can be. May I inspire you?. It's the common belief that onions originated in Central Asia but were possibly first cultivated in...

nspiremagazine.com

uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
nspiremagazine.com

The Mighty Mundane Onion

Onions? For crying out loud! Onions, Allium cepa, seem so commonplace. But perhaps we’ve become desensitized to their presence and forgotten how fabulous and flavorful they can be. May I inspire you?. It’s the common belief that onions originated in Central Asia but were possibly first cultivated in Iran...
AGRICULTURE
expressnews.com

What to plant this winter in the San Antonio vegetable garden and how to protect it from a freeze

It has been an excellent winter gardening season. We are still harvesting tomatoes, eggplant, okra and peppers — remnants from the warm weather plantings — and we are harvesting broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, Swiss chard, radishes, rutabagas and turnips. Coming up soon for harvest will be English peas, Brussels sprouts, lettuce, beets and carrots.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
advertisergleam.com

Farm & Garden - Prime time for summer seeds

Christmas may be the season of giving, but it is also near the time for purchasing seed to grow indoor summer transplants. It may sound crazy, but it’s true. Bethany O’Rear, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds, gardens and home pests regional agent, said when purchasing seed for early summer transplants, availability will be greatest right after Christmas.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
#Vegetable Garden#Vegetables#Brown Sugar#Vidalia Onion#Cooking
Daily Local News

From the Ground Up: Starting with seeds

Here we are at the top of a new year, with fifty-two fresh, new weeks ahead of us in which to explore gardening. What shall we talk about?. During the first weeks of January, I imagine you field the typical questions from friends, family, and co-workers just as I do. Questions like: “Did you make your New Year’s resolutions yet?” “What word describes the theme you want to embrace in 2022?” “What’s your number-one wish for the New Year?”
GARDENING
thelandonline.com

Seeds of knowledge: know when to transplant, when to start from seed

The season of confusion is upon us – how much seed, and from which catalog, do I order? Every year the catalogs arrive earlier, coinciding with the Easter candy already on the shelves. For new gardeners, it may be confusing as to which plants to buy from transplants and...
GARDENING
nny360.com

Dear Aggie: Onions from Seed

Dear Aggie: I usually grow onions from sets, but I’ve heard that you can grow them from seed. What are the benefits of seeds – and are they easy to grow that way?. A: Yes, onions are easy to grow from seed. Like you, I used to grow onions from sets, but have switched entirely to starting onions from seeds and transplants. I find that seed-started onions get bigger and store better than those grown from sets.
AGRICULTURE
East Bay Times

Gardening: Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Hugh’s Celebration of Annuals From Seed, Part 1

Today we are visiting Hugh Locke’s garden in Shrub Oak, New York. Hugh’s Zone 6 garden has been showcased before (check it out here), but today’s photos are all annuals (plus a few biennials) that were grown from seed in 2021. He begins starting most seeds in February under lights in his garage, while a few are direct-sown in spring. Hugh has indicated below which flowers are completely resistant to the deer that wander through his unfenced garden. The other flowers are in pots on a large deck. While the deer can’t get there, Hugh calls this collection the “deer buffet.” You can also see his flower portrait series on Instagram.
Orange Leader

Master Gardener: Seed Germination: Get a jump-start on Spring

Certified Texas Master Gardner, Orange County Master Gardeners. Has winter finally arrived in SETX? Well maybe, at least for a couple of cold days and frigid nights it has, making this the perfect time to review the litany of seed and gardening catalogues which have been piling up over the past several weeks. Seed catalogues are filled with detailed, useful information for gardeners and reviewing them provides an opportunity to learn new plant seed varieties available and to determine if they are a good match for our gardens. Perhaps you are searching for open-pollinated varieties of heirloom seed or maybe hybridized seed which are more robust? One of my all-time favorite seed catalogues is Totally Tomatoes. This catalogue has pepper and other vegetable seed varieties as well, but its focus is tomato growers. They literally have hundreds of tomato varieties from heirloom to some amazing new hybrids, many of which will grow well in our SETX growing environment. Once seed selections are determined, place your order quickly. Seed quantities are limited, and seed vendors sell out fast but also time is needed to start the germination process in preparation of spring planting. The sooner the better-having seeds on hand now will provide you with time necessary to grow seedlings and make them ready for transplanting.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Daily Herald

8 parting tips from retiring gardening columnist

Farewell, fellow gardener. After almost 30 years of sharing my gardening experience, expertise, and enthusiasm in columns for The Associated Press, I've decided to focus my time and energy in other directions. Thanks for joining me as, according to the seasons, I selected tomato varieties to grow, pruned 'mums for...
GARDENING
Maxim

LG’s Indoor Garden Appliance Grows Vegetables and Herbs All Year Round

Go green with this snazzy indoor garden. A stylish new indoor garden appliance aims to let users grow vegetables, herbs, leafy greens and even flowers indoors from their comfort of their homes, all year-round. The LG Tiiun–which means “to sprout” in Korean–aims to offer the benefits of a backyard garden...
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

This Speedy Technique Brings Sad Winter Vegetables Back From the Brink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is the time of year when sad carrots and wrinkly green beans sit limply on grocery store shelves. While roasting is one method to make them shine, I'm always looking for creative ways to brighten up the vegetables in my life. So, when winter arrives, I dig into my pantry to pull out glass jars and whole peppercorns for quick pickling.
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Randy Nelson Clay County Extension: Time to order garden seed

Seed catalogs have occupied a corner of my coffee table for weeks. Like most gardeners, I find it relaxing to look at each page and mark the varieties that have potential to go into our 2022 vegetable garden. Given the number of varieties available, making a decision can be challenging. Make the selection process easier by checking the number of growing days needed until harvest. Varieties of pumpkin, squash, and cucumber can be narrowed further if space is limited.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
agardenforthehouse.com

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup is what the doctor ordered after Fox and I slipped and fell on our icy porch the other day. The soup is true soul-warmer — hearty, healthy, and bursting with great flavor. It’s bursting with energizing vitamins and minerals as well. Step into my kitchen, and I’ll make this blissful brew for you!
RECIPES

