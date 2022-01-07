Vegetable Garden From Seed

Certified Texas Master Gardner, Orange County Master Gardeners. Has winter finally arrived in SETX? Well maybe, at least for a couple of cold days and frigid nights it has, making this the perfect time to review the litany of seed and gardening catalogues which have been piling up over the past several weeks. Seed catalogues are filled with detailed, useful information for gardeners and reviewing them provides an opportunity to learn new plant seed varieties available and to determine if they are a good match for our gardens. Perhaps you are searching for open-pollinated varieties of heirloom seed or maybe hybridized seed which are more robust? One of my all-time favorite seed catalogues is Totally Tomatoes. This catalogue has pepper and other vegetable seed varieties as well, but its focus is tomato growers. They literally have hundreds of tomato varieties from heirloom to some amazing new hybrids, many of which will grow well in our SETX growing environment. Once seed selections are determined, place your order quickly. Seed quantities are limited, and seed vendors sell out fast but also time is needed to start the germination process in preparation of spring planting. The sooner the better-having seeds on hand now will provide you with time necessary to grow seedlings and make them ready for transplanting.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO