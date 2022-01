Hello, Beatles fans of the world: The Beatles are coming to IMAX. The Beatles had their last performance on January 30, 1969. Over 50 years later, audiences will be able to enjoy their favorite band on the big screen. A special theatrical release of the Beatles’ 1969 performance is scheduled for Sunday, January 30, 2022. The release includes never-before-seen bonus scenes on Disney Plus. Peter Jackson, the director of the famous Lord of The Rings trilogy, is recapturing the best of the Beatles. ‘Let it Be’ and ‘Abbey Road’ are two of the hottest albums that original fans grew up with and now will be able to relive the tunes of one of the greatest rock and roll bands in history with their children and grandchildren.

