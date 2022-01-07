Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wolf volcano, the tallest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, has erupted for the first time in more than six years, Ecuadorian geologists announced Friday.

The eruption occurred just before midnight Thursday on Isabela Island, the Geophysical Institute reported.

The agency said the volcano spewed gas and ash clouds between 6,233 feet and 12,467 feet into the air.

The clouds dispersed toward the northeast and west of the island. Lava flows descended along the southern and southeastern flanks of the mountain.

"There are no populations near or located in the direction of the gas and ash clouds that could be affected by this activity," the Geophysical Institute said.

Wolf Volcano last erupted in May 2015. The Galapagos Islands, in one of the world's most volcanically active areas, are noted for their unique ecosystem, studied in 1835 by Charles Darwin. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

At 5,600 feet tall, Wolf Volcano is the tallest volcano on the Galapagos Archipelago.