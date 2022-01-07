Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office success, in-person movies still not ‘back to normal’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on the way to crossing half of a billion dollars at the domestic box office. The MCU favorite continues to rake in the cash as United States theaters keep those reels rolling. Monday brought another $25.4 million according to Sony Pictures. No Way Home's the third-highest 12/27 gross of all-time and 4,336 locations are showing it. That's a slight dip from Sunday's wild $33 million take. Spider-Man's latest adventure now sits at $495.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. Today will be the day it crosses that $500 million benchmark. People wonder if there could be another $250 million out there for the Tom Holland movie. It's not that far-fetched. Despite crossing $1 billion earned recently globally, there are still scores of people who haven't seen the Multiversal movie. Spoilers are now starting to pop up with regularity on social media and fans who are waiting for a trip to the theater don't appreciate that. It's been wild to see that there are still a lot of people out there who will make that trek in the coming days.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO