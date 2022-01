Things have changed a lot since the pandemic first arrived nearly two years agoCrook County School District is fast approaching the one-year anniversary of when they re-opened all schools to full-time in-person education. The move was an outlier at the time as many school districts throughout the state had kept to online learning or a limited amount of in-person school time. Fast forward a year and the school district has continued to not only maintain in-person learning, it has, like most districts, managed to resume a mostly normal school sports schedule, complete with fan attendance. This was even possible during...

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO