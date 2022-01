The biggest shock of the NFL's "Black Monday" is in. The Dolphins are parting ways with Brian Flores after just three seasons. Flores, 40, was viewed as a rising star among NFL coaches. He posted a 24-25 record during his three seasons in Miami, but his last two seasons were winning ones and during his first, the Dolphins had, arguably, the worst roster in the NFL. It was an achievement that they went 5-11, as there was legitimate talk about them being an 0-16 squad.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO