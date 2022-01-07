ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elledge sentenced to 28 years in prison

By Karl Wehmhoener
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County judge has sentenced Joseph Elledge to 28 years in prison for the murder Mengqi Ji.

The jury recommended a sentence of no more than 28 years when Elledge was convicted in November.

Scott Rosenblum, the attorney for Joesph Elledge, filed motions for an acquittal and a new trial both of which were denied. Elledge was found guilty last year of killing his wife in 2019 and burying her body in Rock Bridge State Park.

During arguments today, a heated exchange between Prosecutor Dan Knight and the defense attorney Scott Rosenblum. Knight claims the defense attorney lied to the court claiming killing Ji death was an accident.

The defense attorney countered saying the prosecutor distorted every fact of this case. Rosenblum pointed out that the jury rejected the state's claims that he intentionally killed his wife and as a result the jury convicted Elledge of second-degree murder.

After the sentencing today the Prosecutor Knight spoke with reporters about what bothered him most about this case.

Ji's parents could not be at the sentencing today due to the fact they are in China and travel restrictions kept them from attending.

However, a long-time friend spoke on her behalf.

Mengqi Ji went missing back in October of 2019.

After a lengthy search at the Lamine River in Cooper County, Ji's remains were found last March in Rock Bridge State Park.

Rita Bridges
3d ago

I dont get it! Why only 28 years? He murdered his wife and buried her body! Why did 2 of the 3 men that killed the black jogger, get life sentences + 20 years with no chance of parole, and the 3rd man basically a life sentence, because he will be in his 80s before he gets out, but this murderer only gets 28 years with a chance of parole after serving 85% of his sentence. Just doesn't make sense. This is a prime example of just how broken our system truly is. So sad!!! He is a young man and will still be young enough to live a long life. His dead wife will never be given that chance because of him.

