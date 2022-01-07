ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Shoppers are left shocked as hot cross buns and Easter eggs appear in Woolworths and Coles stores across Australia just DAYS into the new year

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Australian shoppers have been left shock edafter seeing supermarkets already stocking Easter items just days after New Years.

A surprised Coles shopper revealed she found an assortment of Easter eggs at the end of an aisle in a tweet on Tuesday.

She said hot cross buns had also been in stock on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N15uA_0dfngXuF00
A surprised Coles shopper revealed she found an assortment of Easter eggs at the end of an aisle and hot cross buns in a tweet on Tuesday

'On Boxing Day at my local Coles it was hot cross buns,' she wrote.

'Today it's Easter eggs.'

She wasn't alone in her disbelief with one person calling the early celebration 'annoying.'

'It's rather annoying really,' the person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KZ7t_0dfngXuF00
While some people were annoyed by the early Easter items, one woman was very pleased with the access to chocolatey treats and shared an image of her snack next to her Christmas tree

However, other people decided to make the most of the chocolate on offer and enjoy a tasty treat.

Nicola Cannon shared her humorous 'rant' on Facebook and said chocolate lovers should given given at least a small window to recover from Christmas.

'I mean, some people have NO will power and this is a very important time for them to stick to their New Years resolution and get fit before stuffing themselves with Easter eggs,' she wrote.

'Anyway, I hope you guys have a lovely evening. I'm just eating my Cadbury's cream egg and Easter egg whilst drinking coffee and letting it melt in my mouth!'

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles and Woolworths for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lidl sold one Christmas jumper every two seconds at festive period peak

Lidl saw sales of its Christmas jumper spike over the festive season this year, with one jumper sold every two seconds on its first day of sale.The jump in sales helped the discount supermarket chain see record numbers as it posted a 2.6 per cent rise in UK sales over the four weeks to December 26.This was up by 21 per cent when compared with pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.The supermarket also revealed that lamb was a popular alternative to the traditional Christmas turkey in 2021, with lamb sales up by 21 per cent year-on-year and sales of the classic...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Australian supermarket food shortages grow as one in FIVE workers are forced off the job - with Woolworths issuing an urgent warning to shoppers

Woolworths shelves have been left bare with the food industry giant blaming staff shortages prompted by Covid-19 close contact and isolation rules. The supermarket giant emailed its Everyday Rewards members on Friday revealing that one in five workers in their distribution centres and one in 10 retail staff are absent.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nintendosoup.com

“Diamond Dust” Weather Easter Egg Appears In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Players who boot up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl today can experience a special Easter Egg that rarely occurs in the game. On today January 12th, players who find themselves in Snowpoint City will be able to see a unique weather effect on the overworld called “Diamond Dust“. This effect places a sparkling snow effect on the screen, and is accompanied by increased encounter and egg hatch rates.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Australian#Boxing Day#Cadbury
topgear.com

Hyundai i20N across Australia: Day 5

This is where they filmed Mad Max: The Road Warrior. As post-apocalyptica goes, it’s awfully pretty at sunset. Makes it hard to, uh... just walk away, eh?. Pick up a copy of the latest Top Gear magazine now and get your free 2022 calendar.
CARS
Daily Mail

Better duck next time! Teenager finds rubber duck on Isle of Man beach 15 YEARS after it was released in Ireland as part of a competition… but she's too late to the claim prize trip to America

A teenager was shocked to find a rubber duck washed up on a beach that had made a 124-mile journey - 15 YEARS after it was released into water. Charlotte Moran, 16, was out walking with her parents Andy and Claire and her dog when she made the astonishing discovery on Langness peninsula, Isle of Man.
ANIMALS
The Independent

How frugal foodie Miguel Barclay went from washing up in McDonald’s to an Instagram sensation

Miguel Barclay had to fake a dentist appointment to get out of work when he got his first big TV break.After his Instagram account dedicated to meals costing £1 or less went viral in 2016, Barclay was asked to appear on This Morning – so he bunked off from his nine-to-five office job to whip up chicken katsu curry live on telly for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.“I turned up with pots and pans in my backpack,” Barclay recalls on a video call from his home in Camden, London, where he lives with wife Lucey and three-year-old son Charlie....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
The Independent

Supermarkets ‘paying for game birds to be kept in cruel and environmentally damaging’ cages

Supermarkets which boast of only selling eggs from free-range hens are buying pheasants and partridges reared in “cruel and environmentally damaging” cages, animal welfare activists have claimed.Marks & Spencer (M&S), Waitrose and Sainsbury’s have been accused of double standards over the treatment of game birds they sell as meat.Rights group Animal Aid contacted all supermarkets to ask whether they bought from farms that caged the breeding birds.Crowding in cages causes high rates of injury and premature death and many birds are fitted with restrictive face masks to limit damage caused by stressed birds attacking one another, according to game...
ANIMALS
SPY

Treat Your Partner With the 25 Best Chocolate Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

Chocolate is (and always will be) a staple of Valentine’s Day. It’s a day for tasteful decadence, and the right box of chocolate is a delicious way to show some love. A box of the best chocolate for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift for a platonic friend or relative, and it also works great as a gift for your sweetheart. Of course, if you’re going all out for February 14, chocolate should probably be a supplement to a bigger gift. And, let’s not forget, chocolate is an aphrodisiac, meaning it’s the perfect starting course before heading to the bedroom...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Dog feared close to death happy and healthy after shedding half his bodyweight

A springer spaniel who could barely walk more than 10 feet without collapsing has found a new lease of life after losing more than half his bodyweight.Nine-year-old Philip was brought to Cheshire Pet vets in April by his owner, who worried the dog might have to be put down after his weight ballooned to 65.9kg (10st 5lb) – more than three times his recommended weight.Philip, who had put on the pounds through eating cakes, biscuits and other human food, was adopted by Edward Davies, a vet and clinical director at the practice, who put him on a special diet for...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

How to win at Wordle! As the online game gains thousands of fans, puzzle experts reveal strategies for success - from trying R or T as the first letter to choosing 'vowel heavy words'

Puzzle experts have revealed their strategies for success at a word guessing game which is taking the world by storm. Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn and graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London in 2006, created the game Wordle to play with partner Palak Shah. Having first played the...
HOBBIES
Daily Mail

The underground world that London forgot: Eerie images show one of the capital's abandoned World War II bomb shelters that could house 8,000 people up to 140ft below the surface during air raids

An abandoned London deep level shelter's dark and dusty tunnels have been photographed by an urban explorer almost 80 years since they were in use by Britons sheltering from intense bombing. Images taken of Belsize Park Deep Level Shelter, in Haverstock Hill, show the metal bedframes where families would have...
U.K.
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: EE, Asda and Smyths restocks are available now – how to get a console

Update: An Xbox series X gaming bundle including Fifa 22 is no longer available from eBuyer. Read on for more detailsThe Xbox series X launched in 2020 but a shortage of microchips caused in-part by the global pandemic has led to supply issues for most of the year.The lead up to the Christmas period lead to many retailers stocking the elusive console to meet high demand from the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling them at high volume. Many people were lucky enough to get one just in time for Christmas but since then, stock...
FIFA
The Independent

Veganuary: New plant-based food launches for 2022, from M&S, Burger King and more

In 2021, a record number of people signed up to take part in the Veganuary, a challenge that encourages meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based lifestyle throughout the month of January.Organisers suggested that the surge could have been due to larger numbers of people experimenting with animal-free diets during the coronavirus pandemic.And if you're planning to join the swathes of plant-based foodies for January 2022, you'll be pleased to know that it's now easier than ever to buy vegan-friendly foods. Even a few years ago consumers struggled to find alternatives such as soy milk in the supermarkets, but now retailers have...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

283K+
Followers
12K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy