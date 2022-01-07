ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies, Clippers trending in opposite directions

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS8Ad_0dfngH1r00

The surging Memphis Grizzlies seek their eighth consecutive win on Saturday, facing the Clippers in the first half of a weekend back-to-back in Los Angeles.

Memphis matched its longest winning streak since February 2021 on Thursday with a 118-88 rout of Detroit. Ja Morant set the pace in a strong all-around game of 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 20 from a 12-game absence, the result of an ankle injury and then the health and safety protocol, Morant is averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds over nine games.

Rookie Ziaire Williams, who missed 17 of 18 games before rejoining the rotation on Tuesday, scored a career-high 14 points Thursday in his first-ever start.

“He said, ‘That was great,'” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said in his postgame press conference of Williams’ response to missing time due to an ankle sprain and the NBA protocol. “‘I actually got to take a step back and just watch games and just get a feel for where I’ve had success, what I need to keep working on.’ He’s humble during the process. He loves to work.”

Williams’ return helped the Grizzlies fill a few holes in the lineup. Kyle Anderson missed his third consecutive game with back soreness.

John Konchar and Xavier Tillman are in the health and safety protocol, and Desmond Bane was out of the rotation for the first time this season on Thursday due to a quadriceps injury.

Bane is averaging 17.4 points on the strength of 41.6 percent shooting from 3-point range. He is attempting a team-high 6.9 3-point attempts per game.

While the Grizzlies’ recent surge has helped elevate them to the Western Conference’s fourth-best record through games played Thursday, the Clippers have gone just 3-8 over their past 11 and slipped below .500 on the season. They are eighth in the West following a 106-89 loss Thursday at Phoenix.

Marcus Morris scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Reggie Jackson added 16 points and eight rebounds in the loss, carrying the load for a depleted Los Angeles roster.

A torn ligament in his right elbow has sidelined Paul George — the Clippers’ leading scorer at 24.7 points per game — since Dec. 26. George also leads Los Angeles in assists at 5.5 per game and steals with 2.0 per game, and he is second with 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers’ leading rebounder at 8.2 per game, Ivica Zubac, is in the health and safety protocol along with 44.1-percent 3-point shooter Luke Kennard.

“Teams are a little bigger,” Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said in his postgame press conference as the absences of George and Zubac have thinned the Clippers frontcourt. “But we can do a better job of hitting first and bringing that physicality.”

Los Angeles has been without star Kawhi Leonard for the duration of the season due to an ACL tear sustained in last summer’s NBA postseason. Lue told reporters on Thursday that he had “optimism” Leonard could return this season but still was not sure.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

INJURY REPORT: (Status for a few Grizzlies players on the injury report could change before the game.) MEMPHIS: Steven Adams (Out, Health and Safety Protocols), Dillon Brooks (Out, ankle), John Konchar/Xavier Tillman Sr. (Questionable, Health and Safety Protocols), Kyle Anderson (Doubtful, back), Ja Morant (Doubtful, thigh), Yves Pons (Doubtful, ankle)
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#The Western Conference
hoopsrumors.com

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks To Miss Multiple Weeks

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is expected to miss at least three-to-five weeks due to a left ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks could remain sidelined through the All-Star break in mid-February, Wojnarowski notes. Brooks, 25, suffered the injury in the team’s win over the Clippers on Saturday....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Grizzlies Trade Is Centered Around CJ McCollum

The Memphis Grizzlies are a top-four team in the Western Conference, and it’s not really all that close as the NBA trade deadline approaches. The fifth-place Dallas Mavericks are 5.0 games back of them right now. Memphis has separated itself from the rest of the pack and cemented itself as one of the premier teams in the West.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Memphian

Herrington: How should the Grizzlies approach the trade market?

The Grizzlies are in the first season of a real competitive window, one they hope will be open for a while and one they hope will open even wider in the near future. For the Grizzlies, the focus is no longer on “the future.” But it’s not just on the present season either. It’s on an extended moment. What maximizes the totality of the Ja Morant Contending Era?
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy