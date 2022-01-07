ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards joins Birmingham on loan

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards has joined Birmingham on loan until the end of the season.

Richards, 21, has made five appearances for the Seagulls, two of them as a Premier League substitute.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “Taylor has been with the first-team squad for the first part of the season, he has benefited from that time and he has made great progress during that time.

“He has played in the Carabao Cup ties and also made his Premier League debut.

“But we feel it is now important for him to play regular football during the second half of the season and he will get that opportunity with Birmingham, a club I know well.”

Richards spent last season on loan at Doncaster and scored 11 goals in 48 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club.

“Blues is a massive club,” Richards told the official Birmingham website.

“So, if they ask me to come here and play for the team, I am going to do that.

“I spoke to the head coach (Lee Bowyer), we had a good chat, and I am just ready to get going.”

newschain

Middlesbrough sign Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton

Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Brighton striker Aaron Connolly. The Republic of Ireland international is Boro’s first signing of the January transfer window and joins until the end of the season. The 21-year-old has made over 50 appearances for Brighton and has represented his country from Under-17...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Graham Potter
Taylor Richards
Lee Bowyer
Tribal Football

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen confirms loan plans

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen hopes to get a loan move away this month. The Dutchman made a winning debut yesterday in Brighton's FA Cup win against West Brom. "When I came to this club I was injured in the first week and I was out for six weeks," Scherpen said afterwards. "I've had to work hard and I'm happy to have been able to now get this chance, but the most important thing is that I can keep playing in the coming months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
