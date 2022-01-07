ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway's The Music Man after recovering from COVID-19

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe (COVID-related) trouble in River City is starting to die down. Hugh Jackman returned to The Music Man on Broadway Thursday night after recovering from a bout of COVID-19, which forced the musical to cancel a string of performances at the end of December. Jackman, who plays the lead role of...

ew.com

Radar Online.com

'Music Man' Nightmare! Hugh Jackman Latest Positive COVID-19 Cast Member, Forced To Put Broadway Comeback On Pause Amid Scott Rudin Abuse Allegations

Hugh Jackman is the latest Music Man cast member to test positive for COVID-19, forcing him to put his Broadway comeback on ice. The 53-year-old actor made the upsetting announcement on Twitter Tuesday, revealing the cast is going downhill fast. Article continues below advertisement. Holding the phone up, Jackman wore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘The Music Man’ Cancels Performances Through Jan. 1

The Music Man has canceled performances through the end of the year on Broadway after Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The revival’s leading man took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his breakthrough case. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Showbiz411

Broadway: More Trouble in River City as Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man” Cancel Again Til January 2nd

“The Music Man” just cancelled all performances from now through January 1st. They’ll try and return on January 2nd. Star Sutton Foster and at least 8 other actors in the company have really gotten hit hard by COVID. What a shame. Losing the holiday season is very rough on the Broadway economy and psyche. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery!
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Philly

Broadway Returns To Philadelphia With ‘Pretty Woman The Musical’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live theater continues to return to Philadelphia.  The latest big show to hit the stage now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus is “Pretty Woman The Musical.” CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan had the chance to catch up with some of the performers from the show. Broadway veteran Adam Pascal stars in the lead role of Edward and is thrilled to perform again. “We are the first group of productions coming back since things have started to reopen and reemerge and the response from the audience has been incredible,” Pascal said. The show is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
