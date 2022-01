When Oklahoma is featured in a national news story, you worry that the reporter will serve up the usual coastal elite caricature of us as poor and backward rubes. An article published last week in the New York Times recounting how we have become the epicenter of the nation’s marijuana industry did not disappoint, as the reporter managed, in his first two sentences, to mention chicken coops, cattle, a Pentecostal church and the ever-popular trailer park. But more disturbing than the article’s outworn clichés was its compelling report on the explosion of marijuana production in Oklahoma. The truth hurts worse than the mockery.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO