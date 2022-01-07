ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

James Webb Space Telescope | Showgirl Magic Museum

KQED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver two decades, thousands of people across 14 countries have been working to...

video.kqed.org

ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been caused by starquakes.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mysterious ‘moon hut’ spotted by Chinese rover revealed to be a rabbit-shaped rock

The mysterious “moon hut” spotted by China’s lunar Yutu 2 rover on the moon’s far side is actually a small rabbit-shaped rock.In December, an image of the object appearing as a cube-shaped blur on the horizon was captured by the rover and went viral on social media after it was released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).After the object seemed unusually symmetrical and with a flat top, researchers with CNSA’s outreach program Our Space joked it might be an alien hut.Scientists assessing the image said they believed the object could most likely be a piece of debris from a...
ASTRONOMY
World Economic Forum

Here are 5 extraordinary images of the universe

Pictures of space have improved with developments in telescope technology. The James Webb Space Telescope launched at the end of 2021 and is the largest infrared observatory ever launched. To mark its launch, a professor of astrophysics picks her favourite images of deep space. The recent launch of the James...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA Mars helicopter set for tricky takeoff with first flight of 2022

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. It's a new year on Earth, and there's also plenty to look forward to in 2022 on Mars. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting ready to take its first flight of the year, which will work out to its 19th flight overall. The Ingenuity team anticipates takeoff could be tough due to the terrain it's sitting on.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

How the Earth's tilt creates short, cold January days

Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year. How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures? As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MIDLAND, MI

