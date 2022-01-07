ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion trends to leave behind in 2022

A new year means it’s time to dump the old calendars, all those old habits and, as fashion fan knows, the...

Related
purewow.com

Pinterest Predicts These Will Be the Top 5 Fashion Trends of 2022

Pinterest, our go-to spot for curating fashion inspiration and planning our dream wardrobes, recently released data on the top trends it thinks will be taking off in 2022. The Pinterest Predicts report has tons of info on just what users are searching for and what we’ll all be searching for in a few months (or even weeks) time, including the fashion trends we’re already seeing pop up all over our Instagram and TikTok feeds. So if you want to get ahead of the masses and stock up on all of 2022’s trendiest pieces now before they sell out, here are the top five styles to add to cart ASAP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brit + Co

15 Y2K Fashion Trends To Add Some Serious Nostalgia To Your Closet

We love the creative silhouettes of the '80s and the colorful tie-dye of the '70s, but there's just something nostalgic and fun about y2k fashion. The candy colors and accessory overload played a huge part in shaping our fashion sense, and we are so excited that all of the trends from the early '00s are showing up again. These comeback trends are the perfect balance between old school and ultramodern, and it won't take long before they're in your closet.
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

Are You Turning 30? Update Your Fashion Wardrobe With These Timeless Trends

Teenage fashion trends are totally different from other age groups. Think about how people in their 20s dress different from people in their 40s. It’s a common thing. So, naturally, turning 30 also changes your mindset, and you begin to think maturely. Everything about your fashion worldview may shift during this critical time, and your style revolves around timeless trends. While this fashion evolution happens naturally, we still stubbornly cling to our favorites clothing pieces from the past.
BEAUTY & FASHION
collegefashion.net

The Biggest Spring/Summer Fashion Trends to Know in 2022

Your ultimate guide to EVERY spring fashion trend, plus the coolest clothing under $100 to upgrade your wardrobe. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the must-know...
APPAREL
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Koe Rebrand Embraces Trends in Fashion, Art, Pop Culture

Los Angeles, CA—Koe kombucha is getting a fresh look and an upgraded recipe, according to a press release. The new brand architecture embraces trends in fashion, art, and pop culture, showcasing bright colors, retro striping, and geometric fruit illustrations, the press release says. It was developed by design firm Turnstyle, which looked to convey Koe’s relaxed SoCal vibe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

4 fashion trends everyone can pull off in 2022, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Transition Lenses: The Functional-Fashionable “Dad” Trend We Support

If you’re reading this, I’m assuming that you’re a person who, like me, experiences some level of vision impairment. Or maybe you see the world in 20/20 but you’re down to clown with the “dad” aesthetic and are curious about the style potential of a longtime boomer eyewear trend synonymous with ur-curmudgeon Larry David. Either way, you’ve come to the right place, because I’m about to spew some knowledge on transition lenses — also known as light-responsive, light-intelligent, or photochromic lenses — and how they have significantly improved my day-to-day viewing experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Why is skiwear trending? A stylist dives into the wintry fashion style

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com

All the Trends That Will Define DMV Fashion in 2022, According to Our Fave Boutiques

Even though we’re just a few weeks into 2022, we’re already thinking of fashion trends for this year. Harper’s Bazaar is reporting lots of catsuits (we loved Alicia Keys’ and Lizzo’s purple floral number) and chain belts (more of the ‘90s and early aughts are back again!). The Today Show is reporting trends like pearl accents and lots of fringe for this year.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Lyst Names Bridal, Schiaparelli and Indie Sleaze as Forces to Watch in 2022

The post-holiday wardrobe of stretchy and forgiving fashion will be replaced by 2022 trends that center on sculptural designs, revealing silhouettes and more nostalgia for the early 2000s, according to a new Lyst report. Schiaparelli, the A-lister’s red-carpet go-to design house, will have a strong influence on women’s fashion as well, the global fashion shopping platform found. The storied French label, now designed by Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, has dressed Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more for high-profile events in the past year, and consumers took note of their molded bodices, cutout details and surreal ornamentation. Since November, searches...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly? “The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $8 Balm Is an ‘Absolute Godsend’ For Chapped Lips & That They ‘Saw a Difference Almost Overnight’

There’s nothing like winter’s sweet, sweet breeze to mess up the pout you’ve worked so hard to perfect. You can put on as many balms, butters and masks, but sometimes, they simply don’t stand a chance against dryness, flaking and cracking. We’ve already found a few lip saviors that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber swear by. However, there’s one you likely don’t know about, but should.  Though Jack Black is a skincare and shaving brand marketed for men, don’t let that dissuade you from trying its Intense Therapy Lip Balm. Not only does it nourish chapped lips, it protects...
MAKEUP

