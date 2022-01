OXFORD, Maine — Three Maine residents were arrested and charged with various drug offenses Thursday following two traffic stops and a search of a home in Oxford. Maine State Police, Oxford, and Norway police departments, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force made the stops at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 121, also known as Mechanic Falls Road, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

OXFORD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO