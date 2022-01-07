ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Police arrest two men with shotgun and drugs

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The SLO City Police Department say they arrested two men Friday morning for possessing a shotgun and drugs.

SLOPD said someone reported seeing the two with a shotgun in the creek by Murray and Santa Rosa Street near Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Officers arrived at the location and found one man in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and another in possession of meth and heroin, said police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGRH6_0dfndG2V00
(PC: San Luis Obispo City Police Department)

According to the department, one of the men also had and an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Officers arrested both men and booked them into county jail.

The post San Luis Obispo Police arrest two men with shotgun and drugs appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Drugs#City Police#Shotgun#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy