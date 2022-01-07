This Week's Weird News 1/7/22

Two very weird trailcam pictures that might show paranormal entities, an answer to the 'mystery hut' found on the far side of the moon, and goldfish that can drive were among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week. This past week saw a pair of...
— Tributes continue rolling in for actress Betty White. The beloved television star died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. The “Golden Girl” alum was 99-years old. Countless people took to social media to pay tribute to Betty, with Kristin Chenoweth thanking her for being a friend and “so so so much more.” Ryan Reynolds says “the world looks different now” adding Betty managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.
— In the midst of another COVID-19 surge, musicians are enlisting the help of man’s best friend to ensure tours won’t stop prematurely due to exposure. Rolling Stone reports, Tool, The Black Keys, Eric Church and Metallica have all recruited specially trained dogs to sniff out the virus. The keen-nosed canines, which include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Labrador retrievers, are trained to sit if they detect COVID and roam around backstage to make sure crew members and entourage aren’t unknowingly spreading the disease. John Peets of Q Prime, the management company that represents Church and Metallica. “We haven’t had a dog miss anybody.”
ALPENA, Mich. — Today’s pets are Betty White, Hula, Gloworm, and Carebear. Our first pet today is Hula. This year–old cat is on the shy side and prefers to avoid contact. However, she’s warm and affectionate with people she trusts. We recommend giving her patience, time, and maybe a few treats.
A New Zealand woman made history on Christmas Day, becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to anchor a primetime newscast. Oriini Kaipara has been a journalist for almost 20 years, focusing on issues of the country’s indigenous Maori people. In 2019, she chose to get moko kauae, a traditional face tattoo for Maori women. That’s when she became the first person with such a tattoo to anchor a mainstream television program.
Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
Thousands of TikTok users are mourning the death of one of the social media app's personalities. Candice Murley Marystown, known as @CandiceMurley on the app, passed away at the age of 36 this week. Her sister, Marsha McEvoy, broke the sad news on a GoFundMe page that seeks money to help cover Candi's funeral costs.
Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
Yet another violent incident has occurred on Walt Disney World property as a fight broke out in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This is another in a string of violent incidents that have occurred over the past year. The video posted by Twitter user @itsDrewDavid depicts multiple...
Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Forget the sharks, them wild boars are mean. The Jaws reboot should be called Tusks and feature some of these amphibious hogs. “Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, was trying out a new break when she saw a dark shape in the water. At first thought it was a Hawaiian monk seal, which are common in the area. However, she noticed it wasn’t moving; just floating like a log.
The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
TOM Green looked unrecognizable with a full beard and long hair after leaving Hollywood to live in a log cabin in rural Canada. The actor opted to leave the country to live a more "laid-back" lifestyle after achieving major success in the entertainment industry. Tom, 50, shocked fans with his...
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at […]
