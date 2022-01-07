ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Teases A New Version of Hulk Is Coming

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel is Teasing a brand-new version of Hulk that's about to arrive – and as you can see in the artwork below, it's a pretty freaky vision of the Jade Giant! Marvel Comics has recently started a brand new arc for the Hulk under the creative direction of former Venom writer...

comicbook.com

