ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Sidney Poitier was thinking right before he won the Oscar for Best Actor

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwr2g_0dfncjgv00

(NEXSTAR) – Sidney Poitier , one of cinema’s most revered actors and a trailblazer for those to come, wasn’t expecting to win an Oscar at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. Poitier, who was nominated that year for his leading role in “Lilies of the Field,” was vying for Best Actor against Hollywood heavyweights Albert Finney, Richard Harris, Rex Harrison and Paul Newman.

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

Poitier had also been nominated in this category once before, for 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” but lost to David Niven. So on the night of April 13, 1964, at the 36th Oscar ceremony in Santa Monica, Poitier expected merely to “experience” the event and applaud for his friends and fellow actors, he once said.

“I knew, I just felt that I was not going to win ,” Poitier once told the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recalling that the award was “the farthest thing” from his mind, even during the film’s production.

Outbreak hits hospital where COVID-positive staff called into work

“Well, when my name was called, I had no idea it was going to happen,” Poitier said. Nevertheless, a shocked Poitier took the stage — just as poised as ever — and delivered a short, moving acceptance speech.

“Because it is a long journey to this moment, I am naturally indebted to countless numbers of people,” he said before thanking the film’s director, screenwriter, the author of the source material, his agent, and the Academy.

“For all of them, all I can say is a very special thank you,” he said at the end of his speech, his voice beginning to break .

FDA reduces waiting period for Moderna booster to 5 months

Decades later, upon receiving an honorary Oscar at the 2002 ceremony, Poitier’s speech felt like an extension of his first. He elaborated on the “long journey” he briefly mentioned in 1964, starting with his arrival in Hollywood at the age of 22, at a time when “the odds against my standing here tonight 53 years later would not have fallen in my favor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13q7Nm_0dfncjgv00
Sidney Poitier, seen here posing with his honorary Oscar at the 74th annual Academy Awards in 2002, said late in his career that winning his first Oscar in 1964 was a shock. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

He thanked filmmakers and friends who “had a hand in altering the odds for me and for others,” but also the artists whose unwavering commitment to their craft had helped to break barriers for all actors.

Coughing down toward the ground reduces the spread of COVID droplets, researchers say

“Without them this most memorable moment would not have come to pass, and the many excellent young actors who have followed in admirable fashion might not have come as they have to enrich the tradition of American filmmaking as they have,” he said. “I accept this award in memory of all the African-American actors and actresses who went before me in the difficult years, on whose shoulders I was privileged to stand to see where I might go.”

Poitier would later say the feeling of receiving the honorary award “trumped” his first Oscar , because it represented all the people he worked with throughout his career.

Grammy Awards postponed over ‘too many risks’ due to omicron variant

Of course, Poitier’s awards were also celebrated by the actors that admired him most — including Denzel Washington, who took the opportunity to riff with Poitier during his own Best Actor acceptance speech that same night in 2002.

“Forty years, I’ve been chasing Sidney, they finally give it to me. What do they do? They give it to him the same night,” joked Washington after receiving his award for “Training Day.” Poitier, smiling back from his seat, stood up and saluted Washington, both of them holding their Oscars high.

“I’ll always he chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps,” Washington said. “There’s nothing I would rather do, sir. Nothing I would rather do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

1/9/2022: Freezing rain makes for a messy Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Even though temperatures are in the 20’s this morning, precipitation is falling as rain. That’s because a layer of above-freezing air is firmly in place higher up off the ground. Everything melts as it falls, and doesn’t refreeze until hitting the cold, cold ground.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating a shooting in Troy

The City of Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m., at Fifth Avenue and Rensselear Street, in Troy. Police say a man was discovered with a gunshot wound.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Senate Republicans release 'Take Back New York' 2022 agenda

Senate Republicans release 'Take Back New York' 2022 agenda. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When Cleaning, Do You Dust First or Vacuum First?. Gov. Hochul announces $10 billion investment in state’s healthcare industry. 2 seriously injured in River Street shooting. Meeting held on Dunn Landfill operating permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
POLITICS
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Finney
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Richard Harris
Person
David Niven
Person
Rex Harrison
Person
Paul Newman
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Actor#36th Academy Awards#Covid#Fda
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy