Florida announced close to 76,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. As of today, that's the most new cases ever in a single day. This morning University of Florida administration sent a campus brief to encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 test before returning to campus. The brief also reminded students and employees who want to get a COVID test that those services have been transferred to the student health care center.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO