It’s no secret that Chevy and Ford are a little competitive with one another. Okay, a lot competitive. So to learn that Chevy is following up the Ford F-150 Lighting with the Chevy Silverado EV isn’t at all shocking. Still, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has already filled up all of its reservations, and it’s unlikely that all of the Lightning’s more than 200,000 reservation holders will be able to get the exact Lightning they want when they want it. An electric pickup truck that popular is hard to compete with. Can the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV do it?

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO