Topeka, KS

Topeka High: No plans to cut dance program

By Jesse Fray
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School said it has no plans to cut any programs after a mother voiced concerns on KSNT News.

With her daughter involved in the school’s dance team, Lisa Chappell said she was concerned the program would shut down because it didn’t have enough members. While the school’s principal and athletic director “normally requires 12 athletes to have a sponsored team and coach,” Topeka Public Schools spokesman Aarion Gray said they’ve made an exception.

“This year she has supported maintaining a dance team with only 5 players and she’s maintained a coach for them,” Gray said.

The school said it had set tryouts for next year’s team and is actively recruiting for students.

“There is a Topeka High dance program and there have not been any discussions at the school on cutting programs,” Gray told KSNT News.

KSNT News

Kansas Fairs & Festivals Convention is in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Annual Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention is going on this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The annual convention is a gathering of County Fair Organizers, Professional Entertainment Managers, Rodeo Suppliers, Tractor Pull Promoters and more. The Convention started Friday morning with a board meeting, a trade show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Local therapy dog representing Topeka in national competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local therapy dog is representing Topeka in a national competition this weekend. Stryker and his owner Jon Antrim are on Topeka’s American/Global Medical Response dog therapy team. They’re participating in the Puppies at the Playoff Championship in Indianapolis as “ruff-er-ees.” Dogs will play football in the event while raising awareness for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

5th annual St. Jude Dream Home under construction for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction for 2022. The foundation and basement walls have been poured and the framing is scheduled to start this week. The HVAC systems will be installed later in January. This new Dream Home will have: An estimated 2,900 square feet 4 bedrooms […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

It’s circus time in Topeka, elephants returning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is coming back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID. The circus said it’s coming back and this year the circus will have elephants. The Arab Shrine Circus will be returning to Stormont Vail Events Center on February 25, 26, and 27 with five performances. The performances will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Marijuana, CRT & COVID-19 among top issues for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are gaveling in Monday to kick off the first week of legislative session. A few bills have already been pre-filed in both the House and Senate, but some of the top issues coming down the line range from taxes and education to agriculture, and even pushback on some pandemic restrictions extending […]
KANSAS STATE
