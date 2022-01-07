ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winner claims Hadi Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Hadi Shrine announced on Friday that the winner of the Hadi Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot claimed their prize.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, collected $72,035. The ticket was purchased at the Eastside booth located at Morgan and Greenriver Road on the first full week of sales.

WEHT/WTVW

