Winner claims Hadi Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Hadi Shrine announced on Friday that the winner of the Hadi Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot claimed their prize.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, collected $72,035. The ticket was purchased at the Eastside booth located at Morgan and Greenriver Road on the first full week of sales.

