Pueblo, CO

Judge rejects plea deal for soon-to-be Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega

By Lacey Latch, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
A judge in the 10th Judicial District rejected a plea deal for soon-to-be Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega on Jan. 7. Martinez Ortega is still set to be sworn in as a city council member on Jan. 10.

The plea agreement would have required Martinez Ortega to plead guilty to first-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, serve two years of unsupervised probation with 100 community service hours as well as pay restitution in full.

The judge argued that the terms of probation should be in the discretion of the court during sentencing, clarifying that this does not preclude him from ordering the same probation terms outlined in the plea agreement at that time.

Martinez Ortega will be back in court on Jan. 19 to enter a different plea or present a revised plea deal.

Martinez Ortega faces charges of "unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly" damaging $1,000 to $5,000 worth of City of Pueblo property at the Christopher Columbus Plaza, according to the criminal complaint.

Martinez Ortega, a Pueblo native and community organizer, was elected to represent Pueblo City Council District 4 in November, which includes Bessemer and parts of Pueblo's South Side. He is one of four newly elected city council members slated to be sworn in next week.

Martinez Ortega has long been active in protesting the Columbus monument in Pueblo's Mesa Junction.

"Everything will be fine, I will be sworn in on January 10," Martinez Ortega told The Pueblo Chieftain when the charges were filed.

Due to one of the allegedly damaged plaques being associated with 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, a conflict of interest caused the case to be referred to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office representing El Paso and Teller counties.

According to the City of Pueblo Charter, Section 2-6 concerning elected officers, "Any officer after final conviction of a felony shall forfeit his office forthwith."

"If he pleads guilty to a misdemeanor or if he enters a plea of not guilty, he is eligible to serve," Pueblo City Attorney Dan Kogovsek said.

"If someone is charged with a felony, but not convicted, they are eligible to run," he told The Chieftain when charges were first filed. "If they are charged but not convicted they are eligible to serve on city council. It's only if they plea to or are convicted of a felony that they are not eligible to serve on city council and there will be a vacancy."

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.

