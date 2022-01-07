Grambling City Council fails to approve 2022 budget, could face criminal charges

Several members of the Grambling City Council could potentially face malfeasance in office charges after failing to approve the city's 2022 budget, according to a letter City Attorney Pamela Breedlove addressed to the mayor and Grambling council members obtained by The News-Star.

The council has failed to vote on the amended budget that, according to Grambling Mayor Ed Jones, it approved in December.

"The amended budget was passed in December, but the council would not pass the 2022 budget which is the same with the exception of raised prices," Jones said. "For example, if we were buying an item for a $1,000, it may have gone up in 2022 to $2,500, so we've marked some things up according to inflation but we didn't add anything or take away anything."

COVID:Northeast Louisiana hospitals see rise in COVID hospitalizations driven by omicron variant

State law, in the form of the Local Government Budget Act, makes adoption of the annual budget a mandatory function of the city council.

"All action necessary to adopt and otherwise finalize and implement the budget for a fiscal year, including the adoption of any amendments to the proposed budget, shall be taken in open meeting and completed before the end of the prior fiscal year," the act reads.

Jones said he doesn't understand why the council refuses to approve the budget.

"By law they have to, when I present them a balanced budget, they have to pass it but they chose not to," Jones said. "We gave them four opportunities to tell us why and when we've asked them, they just remain silent. No one has given us a reason in four situations why they don't want to pass the budget."

Jones presented two proposed ordinances before the Grambling City Council at the Nov. 4 meeting, an ordinance to adopt the 2022 budget and another to amend the 2021 budget, according Breedlove.

"During the November 2021 City Council meeting, Councilman [Toby] Bryan made the motion to introduce both ordinances, Councilwoman [Phyllis] Miller seconded both motions, and the motions passed four to zero as Councilwoman [Denise] Dupree was not present at the meeting," the letter reads.

Public hearings on both ordinances were held Dec. 2, 2021. According to the letter, no member of the council asked questions or posed any objections or concerns to either budget ordinance. The 2021 budget was adopted unanimously at the meeting.

Miller then moved to adopt the 2022 budget ordinance but the motion failed after it did not receive a second from any of the other members of the council.

"During that meeting, Councilwoman Miller and the City's accountant asked the Council members what were the objections or perceived problems with the budget but no members express any objection or concern," Breedlove said in the letter. "The accountant advised the City Council that the budget was in the same format and based on the same numbers as the amended 2021 budget just adopted but no member seconded the motion and it failed."

A motion to adopt the 2022 budget ordinance also failed at a special Dec. 21, 2021 meeting. Prior to the meeting, the city's accountant met with several members of the City Council to explain any items and answer any questions regarding the budget, according to the city attorney's letter. The 2022 budget was also not approved at the special meeting.

As a result of no council member seconding the motion to adopt the budget ordinance, the City of Grambling is in violation of law, Breedlove's letter said.

Jones' objection to GSU campus barrier:Grambling mayor concerned about university proposal for campus-wide barrier

Jones said the state may allow the city to spend fifty percent of the 2021 budget. Jones said he may have to layoff city employees, reduce salaries or lessen services that the city offers.

"We've done everything we're supposed to do," Jones said. "Our accountants, the auditors, and the legislative auditors say we are doing a wonderful job. We have a surplus, we're doing wonderful things in the city, so it would be no legitimate reason why they wouldn't pass it."

According to the city attorney, a municipality will be able to operate legally for a few months, as detailed in the Lawrason Act.

"It is the opinion of this office that if The Town Council intentionally or knowingly violates the Louisiana Local Government Budget Act in refusing to adopt a balanced budget, its members can be compelled to comply with the provisions of the Local Government Budget Act by suit for mandamus, injunctive or declaratory relief and/or they can be charged criminally with malfeasance in office," Breedlove wrote.

Breedlove advised Mayor Jones to file a writ of mandamus action against the city council members seeking a court order requiring the adoption of the budget against council members Bryan, Days, Holmes and Dupree. According to Jones, Miller is the only council member to attempt to approve the budget.

Monroe community garden: New community vegetable garden hopes to connect seniors, students in Monroe

A mandamus is a ruling from the court ordering a government official or body to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

If charged with malfeasance and convicted, the select council members could each be fined up to $5,000 and face a maximum of up to five years in jail.

Days declined comment. Bryan, Holmes and Dupree could not be reached for comment.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.